Support is pouring in for the family of Officer David Rose, the DeKalb County officer killed in the line of duty on Aug. 8. A verified GoFundMe, created by his wife, has already brought in nearly $150,000 to help his loved ones navigate the days ahead.

💙 Why It Matters: In moments like this, neighbors want to help but need to know how to do it safely. This is the family’s only official GoFundMe, and the money goes directly to Officer Rose’s loved ones.

🔔 What’s New: The fundraiser, organized by Mrs. Rose, is moving fast as residents, colleagues and strangers chip in.

Total raised: Nearly $150,000, per the GoFundMe page

Purpose: Immediate support for the Rose family as they grieve and plan for the future

📌 Catch Up: We’ve reported on the shooting that claimed Officer Rose’s life. The campaign frames who he was beyond the badge: “a loving father, a devoted husband, a cherished brother, and a loyal friend,” with “kindness, courage, and unwavering commitment to his family and community,” according to the GoFundMe.

🤝 How You Can Help: Donate or share the campaign to widen its reach.

The family asks the community to “stand beside the Rose Family just as David stood beside all of us.”

🌟 The Big Picture: These drives do more than cover bills and services. They buy time—time for families to grieve without the meter running, and space for a community to honor service with support instead of just words.

The Sources:

GoFundMe, Georgia Sun archives.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us

The news isn’t choosing a position — it is relaying what official, verified sources have said.

Blaming the press for bad news is like blaming a thermometer for a fever. Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.