A call about a gunman near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended in tragedy late Friday afternoon, when a DeKalb County police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

🚨 Why It Matters: The loss of 33-year-old Officer David Rose is not just a wound to the police department, but to a young family now left without a husband and father. He leaves behind a wife, two children, and a third child on the way.

🔎 What Happened: Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near Clifton Road and CDC Parkway, an area that includes a daycare and several CDC buildings.

Investigators say the suspect had fired at multiple buildings before officers arrived.

More than 90 children were inside one of those buildings at the time. None were hurt.

Officer Rose was rushed to Emory University Hospital but died from his injuries.

Interim Police Chief Greg Padrick said Rose “was committed to serving the community” and urged residents to keep his family and the department in their prayers.

📍 The Bigger Picture: The CDC campus went into lockdown during the incident. Federal and local agencies are now reviewing security at the site. Authorities are still investigating whether the suspect died from police gunfire or a self-inflicted wound.

The Sources: DeKalb County Police Department, Atlanta Police Department.

