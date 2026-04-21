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If you’re noticing heavy smoke in Brunswick on Tuesday, it’s coming from wildfires burning in surrounding counties, city officials say. There are no active fires within Brunswick itself.

What’s Happening: Smoke is drifting into the city from fires burning outside its limits. Brunswick Fire Department says it will keep issuing updates as conditions develop.

Why It’s Smoky: A worsening drought has left land and vegetation dangerously dry across Georgia, fueling an intense stretch of wildfire activity. On April 18 and 19 alone, 52 wildfires burned through more than 3,000 acres statewide.

What You Can Do: Sign up for city text alerts by texting “Brunswickinfo” to 91896.

The Path Forward: No meaningful rain is expected anytime soon, and drought conditions continue to worsen across the state. Until that changes, fire activity in the region is likely to continue, and smoke could remain a factor for Brunswick residents.