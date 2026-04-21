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Georgia saw 52 wildfires tear through 3,055 acres on April 18 and 19, as a worsening drought leaves land and vegetation dangerously dry across the state.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Forestry Commission, the state agency responsible for wildfire prevention and forest protection, reported the fires over that two-day stretch. No meaningful rainfall is expected anytime soon.

What’s Important: Dry conditions allow fires to start more easily and spread faster. With drought still worsening and no rain in the forecast, fire risk remains high statewide.

What People Can Do: The Forestry Commission is urging residents to take basic precautions:

Avoid parking or driving on dry grass, which can ignite from a vehicle’s hot exhaust

Use outdoor power equipment carefully

Never leave an open fire unattended

Follow any local burn restrictions currently in place

The Path Forward: As long as drought conditions persist without rain, fire risk is likely to stay elevated. Burn restrictions can change quickly during periods like this, and residents should check with local authorities or the Georgia Forestry Commission for the latest guidance in their area.