Georgia saw 52 wildfires tear through 3,055 acres on April 18 and 19, as a worsening drought leaves land and vegetation dangerously dry across the state.
What’s Happening: The Georgia Forestry Commission, the state agency responsible for wildfire prevention and forest protection, reported the fires over that two-day stretch. No meaningful rainfall is expected anytime soon.
What’s Important: Dry conditions allow fires to start more easily and spread faster. With drought still worsening and no rain in the forecast, fire risk remains high statewide.
What People Can Do: The Forestry Commission is urging residents to take basic precautions:
- Avoid parking or driving on dry grass, which can ignite from a vehicle’s hot exhaust
- Use outdoor power equipment carefully
- Never leave an open fire unattended
- Follow any local burn restrictions currently in place
The Path Forward: As long as drought conditions persist without rain, fire risk is likely to stay elevated. Burn restrictions can change quickly during periods like this, and residents should check with local authorities or the Georgia Forestry Commission for the latest guidance in their area.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.