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The smoke Columbia County residents are seeing and smelling Wednesday is not from a local fire. It is drifting north from active wildfires burning in Brantley County and Clinch County in South Georgia, Columbia County Fire Rescue said.

What’s Happening: Wind and weather conditions are pushing smoke from those South Georgia fires into Columbia County. There are no active fires burning within the county.

What’s Important: One of the source fires is a large wildfire burning in Brantley County’s Atkinson Community, on both sides of GA 520/U.S. 82 and GA 110. Three roads in that area remain closed. Clinch County is also seeing active fire activity as South Georgia deals with a surge in wildfires tied to worsening drought conditions.

By the Numbers: The Georgia Forestry Commission, the state agency responsible for wildfire prevention and forest protection, reported 52 wildfires burned 3,055 acres across Georgia on just April 18 and 19. Drought has left land and vegetation dangerously dry statewide, with no meaningful rain expected soon.

How This Affects Real People: Residents who see actual flames or notice a strong, localized smoke smell, something different from the drifting haze, should call 911.

The Path Forward: As long as South Georgia wildfires remain active and drought conditions continue, smoke may keep drifting into areas well north of the fires. Residents should monitor updates from local emergency management.