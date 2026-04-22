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Brantley County officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for two areas as an active wildfire continues to burn Wednesday.

What’s Happening: The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office issued the evacuation order, which has since been extended. As of 3:30 p.m., the fire is still burning.

Evacuation Zones: Two areas are under the mandatory order:

Browntown Road from Highway 82 to Greenleaf Road, on the west side of the highway, including Mineral Springs Road

GA-110, also known as Yellow Pine Road, to Thrower Road

Evacuation Route: Residents in the mandatory zones are directed to use Highway 32 to leave.

What’s Important: Anyone outside the mandatory evacuation zones who feels unsafe is also urged to leave now without waiting for an official order.

The Path Forward: The fire remains active and the situation is still developing. The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office is posting updates as conditions change.