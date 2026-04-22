Brantley County officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for two areas as an active wildfire continues to burn Wednesday.
What’s Happening: The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office issued the evacuation order, which has since been extended. As of 3:30 p.m., the fire is still burning.
Evacuation Zones: Two areas are under the mandatory order:
- Browntown Road from Highway 82 to Greenleaf Road, on the west side of the highway, including Mineral Springs Road
- GA-110, also known as Yellow Pine Road, to Thrower Road
Evacuation Route: Residents in the mandatory zones are directed to use Highway 32 to leave.
What’s Important: Anyone outside the mandatory evacuation zones who feels unsafe is also urged to leave now without waiting for an official order.
The Path Forward: The fire remains active and the situation is still developing. The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office is posting updates as conditions change.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.