The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help tracking down a dirt bike rider who has been spotted weaving through traffic and doing stunts at busy intersections in the Seven Hills and Cedarcrest area.

What’s Happening: Deputies have tried to catch the rider several times but have come up empty each time, according to the sheriff’s office. The rider has been seen popping wheelies and turning intersections into what the office described as a personal stunt show on public roads.

What’s Important: The rider has not been identified. Sheriff Ashley Henson’s office says once a name is put to the rider, that person will face charges, though the office did not say which charges.

How This Affects Real People: The sheriff’s office says the riding puts drivers, families, and pedestrians at risk.

The Path Forward: Anyone who knows who the rider is can call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (770) 443-3047 or send a private message to the office. Tips can be left anonymously.