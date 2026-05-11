Georgia drivers are paying an average of $4.05 for a gallon of regular gas, the highest price in the state since 2022.

What’s happening: The statewide average jumped 20 cents in the past week and now sits just 44 cents below Georgia’s all-time record of $4.49, set June 15, 2022. A year ago, that same gallon cost $2.89.

By the numbers: Filling a standard 15-gallon tank at today’s average costs about $60.75. Prices have climbed 32 cents over the past month.

Around Georgia: The most expensive gas in the state right now is in Athens at $4.15 per gallon, Atlanta at $4.14, and Gainesville at $4.12. The cheapest can be found in Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.78, Albany at $3.81, and Augusta-Aiken at $3.85.

What AAA says: “Gas prices are staying high, and that’s making it harder for drivers to keep up,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “With ongoing global issues affecting oil supply, we’re not seeing much relief right now. Drivers should continue looking for ways to save, like shopping around for cheaper gas and cutting back on unnecessary trips.”

Nationally: The U.S. average for regular gas is $4.52 per gallon, up 8 cents from last week and $1.39 more than a year ago. The national record is $5.01, set June 14, 2022. The average cost to charge an electric vehicle at a public station is 41 cents per kilowatt hour nationwide, up 1 cent from last week.