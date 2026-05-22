What happened: 48-year-old Roman Viderman was convicted of rape and violation of a temporary protective order, which is a court order barring someone from contacting or approaching another person. The jury found him not guilty of a third charge, aggravated sexual battery.

The case: The investigation started in 2025 after a woman told the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office that Viderman had raped her. She also told investigators he had been watching her home without her permission, even after a judge had ordered him to stay away from her.

The trial: Over five days, 11 people testified for the prosecution, including the victim, law enforcement officers, an intelligence analyst, and a domestic violence expert. Prosecutors brought in 112 pieces of evidence, including text messages between Viderman and the woman, phone records, and photos and videos showing Viderman driving past her home.

The verdict: The jury deliberated for just over two hours before returning its decision. Senior Judge Walter J. Matthews will set a sentencing date at a later time.

What’s next: Rape in Georgia carries a minimum prison sentence of 25 years. A sentencing date has not been announced.