Dangerous rip currents are expected at beaches in Coastal Glynn and Coastal Camden counties from Saturday morning through late Saturday night.
What’s Happening: A rip current warning is in effect for Southeast Georgia beaches. Rip currents are fast channels of water that pull swimmers away from shore and into deeper water.
What’s Important: The warning runs through 3 a.m. Sunday. Rip currents can overpower even strong swimmers.
What To Do: Swim near a lifeguard if you head to the beach. If you get caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If you can, swim sideways along the shoreline. If you cannot break free, face the shore and call or wave for help.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.