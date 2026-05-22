Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect across a wide stretch of central and south Georgia this afternoon. The storms can damage roofs, dent cars, and knock down trees.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for two main areas. A line of severe storms running from Omega to near Lenox is moving northeast through Ben Hill, Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties. That warning runs until 4:45 p.m. A separate severe storm is moving north through Crisp and Sumter counties, with that warning expiring at 4 p.m.

By the Numbers: The main dangers across the warned areas are:

Wind gusts up to 60 mph, strong enough to damage roofs, siding, and trees

Quarter-size hail capable of denting vehicles

Nickel-size hail in areas under the less severe weather statements

Towns in the path of severe warnings include Tifton, Ashburn, Fitzgerald, Ocilla, Sylvester, Cordele, Arabi, Leslie, and Omega, among others.

Broader storm activity: Separate weather statements, which flag strong but not yet severe storms, cover Talbot, Taylor, Marion, Schley, Upson, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, and Elbert counties until 3:45 p.m. Those storms bring wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, nickel-size hail, and frequent lightning. A fast-moving storm near Carnesville is tracking northeast at 45 mph toward Hartwell, Toccoa, Royston, and Lavonia.

How This Affects Real People: Go inside now and move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your building. Anyone on or near Lake Hartwell should get out of the water immediately. Hail damage to parked vehicles is expected in warned areas. If you can hear thunder, you are already close enough to be struck by lightning.

The Path Forward: All active warnings expire between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. today. The storms are moving north and northeast, so communities just north of the current warned areas could see conditions get worse before the warnings lift.