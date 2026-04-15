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A 34-year-old woman is dead after a shooting on Interstate 75 near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Tuesday evening — and police are still trying to figure out exactly where the gunfire came from.

What’s Happening: Atlanta Police responded just after 6:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting near I-75 North and North Central Avenue. Officers found the woman with gunshot wounds and rushed her to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Ripple Effect: The shooting shut down multiple lanes of I-75 for hours Tuesday night, snarling traffic in one of the most heavily traveled corridors in the city.

Where Things Stand: As of Tuesday night, police say the scene remains active. No suspects have been named, no motive has been released, and investigators are still working to pinpoint where the shots were fired. Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and pulling surveillance footage.