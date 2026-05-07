A man was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Cordele, triggering a lockdown at a nearby elementary school while police searched for the gunman.

The shooting

The Cordele Police Department says the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West 24th Avenue. One adult male suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect was gone before officers arrived.

Several people were detained at the scene during the initial investigation but were later released.

School lockdown

As a precaution, Crisp County Elementary School was placed on lockdown following the shooting. Investigators later determined the school was not in danger, and the lockdown was lifted.

Victim’s condition

First responders treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital. His condition has not been released.

Investigation ongoing

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.