A man was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Cordele, triggering a lockdown at a nearby elementary school while police searched for the gunman.
The shooting
The Cordele Police Department says the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West 24th Avenue. One adult male suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect was gone before officers arrived.
Several people were detained at the scene during the initial investigation but were later released.
School lockdown
As a precaution, Crisp County Elementary School was placed on lockdown following the shooting. Investigators later determined the school was not in danger, and the lockdown was lifted.
Victim’s condition
First responders treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital. His condition has not been released.
Investigation ongoing
The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.