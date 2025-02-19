Atlanta Ranks Second Most Financially Distressed City in America

Rising costs and mounting debt are pushing Atlanta residents to the financial breaking point, new study reveals.
💰 What We Know: Atlanta now stands as the second most financially distressed city in America, trailing only Houston, Texas, according to a new WalletHub study of the nation’s 100 largest cities.
🏦 Why It Matters: The ranking signals deepening financial struggles for Atlanta residents as they battle inflation, rising credit card debt, and potential bankruptcy risks.
👥 Who’s Affected: Thousands of Atlanta families face mounting pressure from:
- Declining credit scores
- A growing number of past-due accounts
- Increasing bankruptcy filings between December 2023 and December 2024
🔍 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: The South dominates the list of troubled cities, with Florida placing four cities in the top 10 most distressed locations. Atlanta’s position near the top highlights a regional pattern of financial difficulty.
🔮 What’s Next: Financial experts recommend Atlanta residents:
- Contact creditors early if having trouble making payments
- Seek credit counseling before problems worsen
- Create household budgets to manage rising costs
- Look into debt consolidation options if needed
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.