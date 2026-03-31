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A Rabun man was arrested March 25 on multiple felony charges tied to a child abuse investigation, the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office announced.

What’s Happening: Deputies arrested Skyler Nathaniel Akins, 28, following what Sheriff Mark Gerrells described as an investigation into multiple serious allegations. Akins is being held while the case moves through the court system.

The Charges: Akins faces the following charges: • Sexual battery (felony) • Rape (felony) • Child molestation (felony) — three counts • Aggravated sexual battery (felony) — two counts • Aggravated assault (felony) • Cruelty to animals (misdemeanor) — three counts

What’s Important: Gerrells said the alleged offenses took place on multiple dates in 2025 and into 2026. The sheriff’s office called it a child abuse case and said it would not release additional details to protect those involved in the investigation.

The Process: Akins remains in custody pending further judicial proceedings. In Georgia, that process typically includes a first appearance before a judge, a probable cause hearing, and possible grand jury review before any trial date is set.