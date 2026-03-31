A Rabun man was arrested March 25 on multiple felony charges tied to a child abuse investigation, the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office announced.
What’s Happening: Deputies arrested Skyler Nathaniel Akins, 28, following what Sheriff Mark Gerrells described as an investigation into multiple serious allegations. Akins is being held while the case moves through the court system.
The Charges: Akins faces the following charges: • Sexual battery (felony) • Rape (felony) • Child molestation (felony) — three counts • Aggravated sexual battery (felony) — two counts • Aggravated assault (felony) • Cruelty to animals (misdemeanor) — three counts
What’s Important: Gerrells said the alleged offenses took place on multiple dates in 2025 and into 2026. The sheriff’s office called it a child abuse case and said it would not release additional details to protect those involved in the investigation.
The Process: Akins remains in custody pending further judicial proceedings. In Georgia, that process typically includes a first appearance before a judge, a probable cause hearing, and possible grand jury review before any trial date is set.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.