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A man wanted on a domestic violence warrant ran from Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday near Kennesaw State University and has not been found.

What’s Happening: Deputies spotted 26-year-old Jessie Santiago near the KSU campus and moved to arrest him on an existing domestic violence warrant. Before they could take him into custody, Santiago ran away on foot.

What’s Important: Deputies were not there to serve the warrant when they recognized Santiago. They tried to arrest him on sight, but he got away.

How This Affects Real People: People near the KSU campus are asked to stay alert and not approach Santiago. Anyone who sees him should call the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 499-4600 or submit a tip through the sheriff’s office mobile app.

The Path Forward: The search is active. The sheriff’s office says more details will be released as they become available.