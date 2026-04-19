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A man was shot and killed early Sunday outside a Family Dollar store on North Broad Street in Rome. Police are asking anyone who saw something to come forward.

What’s Happening: The shooting was reported around 12:42 a.m. at the Family Dollar at 1417 N. Broad St. NE. Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

What’s Important: The victim’s name has not been released while police work to notify his family. No suspect has been identified.

What We Know: Investigators recovered evidence at the scene and say they are following active leads. Police believe multiple people were in the area at the time of the shooting and are asking anyone who was there, or who has photos or video, to get in touch.

How This Affects Real People: Tips can be made by calling 911 or the anonymous tip line at 706-236-5000.

The Path Forward: No arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing, and police say additional details will be released as they become available.