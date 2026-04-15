Listen to this post

A man walked into a Dollar General in Paulding County on April 11 and exposed himself to customers while performing a sexual act on himself, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. The agency is now asking the public to help identify him — and the Facebook post they used to do it is something else entirely.

What’s Happening: It happened just before 6 p.m. at the Dollar General on Hiram Douglasville Highway. According to the sheriff’s office, the man approached customers while performing a sexual act on himself inside the store.

What’s Important: The post, written in the sheriff’s office’s signature small-town-sheriff-on-Facebook voice, opened with “Y’all… 🫣” and only got better from there. Deputies noted the suspect’s acid-washed shorts with what appeared to be genuine bewilderment, writing “of all things” — as if the shorts were somehow the most confusing part of the situation. The post closed with “He ain’t getting off that easy,” which, given the circumstances, is doing a lot of work as a sentence.

What We Know: The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet tall, a Black male with dreadlocks, no facial hair, and no visible tattoos. He was last seen in a black shirt with red designs and the aforementioned acid-washed shorts.

Catch Up Quick: The sheriff’s office referenced a similar incident at a Dollar General in Paulding County last year and poked fun at the growing trend of men turning to Dollar General for this type of activity.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 770-443-3027 or use the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office free mobile app.