A man walked into a Dollar General in Paulding County on April 11 and exposed himself to customers while performing a sexual act on himself, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. The agency is now asking the public to help identify him — and the Facebook post they used to do it is something else entirely.
What’s Happening: It happened just before 6 p.m. at the Dollar General on Hiram Douglasville Highway. According to the sheriff’s office, the man approached customers while performing a sexual act on himself inside the store.
What’s Important: The post, written in the sheriff’s office’s signature small-town-sheriff-on-Facebook voice, opened with “Y’all… 🫣” and only got better from there. Deputies noted the suspect’s acid-washed shorts with what appeared to be genuine bewilderment, writing “of all things” — as if the shorts were somehow the most confusing part of the situation. The post closed with “He ain’t getting off that easy,” which, given the circumstances, is doing a lot of work as a sentence.
What We Know: The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet tall, a Black male with dreadlocks, no facial hair, and no visible tattoos. He was last seen in a black shirt with red designs and the aforementioned acid-washed shorts.
Catch Up Quick: The sheriff’s office referenced a similar incident at a Dollar General in Paulding County last year and poked fun at the growing trend of men turning to Dollar General for this type of activity.
How This Affects Real People: Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 770-443-3027 or use the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office free mobile app.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.