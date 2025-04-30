Inmate Found Dead at Bibb County Jail

Share

A Bibb County jail inmate with “extensive medical history” was found unresponsive early this morning and pronounced dead, launching an internal investigation.

What We Know: Corrections deputies discovered 62-year-old George Oliver Crafter just before 6 a.m. at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. Emergency Medical Services responded but could only confirm he had died. Medical staff noted the deceased had an “extensive medical history,” though specific details about their condition were not released.

Crafter was being held in the Bibb County Jail for Upson County Sheriff’s Office. According to Upson County Sheriff’s Office the next of kin has been notified.

In Context: In-custody deaths trigger mandatory investigations and autopsies in Georgia.

Take Action: Family members seeking information about incarcerated loved ones at the Bibb County jail can contact the Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency line. Community members concerned about jail conditions can attend public county commission meetings where jail operations are discussed, or contact local elected officials.