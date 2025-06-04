A 22-year-old man died after a fight involving multiple inmates at the Bibb County jail left five people injured, according to investigators.

Breele Jahiem Johnson was pronounced dead by medical staff after being transported to the hospital by ambulance, Bibb County investigators said. The incident occurred inside the jail facility and has prompted an investigation into the aggravated assault.

What We Know: Five inmates suffered injuries during the altercation at the Bibb County law enforcement center, according to investigators. The injured inmates were identified as 40-year-old Willie James Haugabrook III, 19-year-old Brandon Carnell Willis, 22-year-old Breele Jahiem Johnson, 22-year-old Stacey Motez Mathews and 22-year-old Isaiah Joshua Bailey.

Three of the injured inmates required hospital treatment. Haugabrook and Willis were transported by ambulance and are listed in stable condition, investigators said. Johnson was also taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead by medical staff. His next of kin has been notified.

The remaining two inmates, Mathews and Bailey, received treatment from jail medical staff for their injuries, according to the report.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident, officials said.

What We Don’t Know: Investigators have not released details about what sparked the altercation or how many total inmates were involved.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.