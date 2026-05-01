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Four people, including two Atlanta-area mail carriers and an Alpharetta bank manager, face federal charges after allegedly stealing mail and trying to cash a $4.9 million U.S. Treasury check, according to a federal indictment.

What’s happening: A federal grand jury indicted the four on March 24. All four were scheduled to appear in federal court in Atlanta today.

The scheme: According to the indictment, the scheme ran from about March 2020 through September 2025. Two former U.S. Postal Service mail carriers — 57-year-old Shanda Goode, who worked out of the Ralph McGill Post Office in Atlanta, and 42-year-old Carnisha Hamilton, who worked out of the Marietta Main Post Office — allegedly stole checks, credit cards, gift cards, and other items from the mail and sold them to 46-year-old Francina Juantez Sutton of Smyrna and others. In December 2023, Hamilton allegedly stole 36 pieces of mail containing checks and credit cards during a single delivery run. Sutton allegedly used the stolen credit cards and cashed the stolen checks for her own benefit.

The $4.9 million check: Sutton also allegedly worked with 58-year-old Tonya Bailey, a former assistant manager at a bank in Alpharetta, to deposit a $4.9 million U.S. Treasury check stolen from the mail. In February 2023, Sutton walked into Bailey’s bank branch wearing a dark-colored mask and, with Bailey’s help, opened an account under a fake business name that closely resembled the name on the stolen check. They deposited the $4.9 million check into that account. Two weeks later, Sutton came back wearing a surgical mask, pulled out two cashier’s checks for $150,000 each, and — again with Bailey’s help — opened two more accounts using stolen personal information belonging to other people. They deposited $300,000 into those accounts.

The money: The U.S. Secret Service seized more than $4.7 million from the fraudulently opened accounts. Federal prosecutors are asking the court to permanently keep that money as part of the criminal case.

The charges:

Goode and Hamilton each face charges of conspiracy and theft of mail by a postal employee.

Sutton faces those same charges, plus bank fraud, money laundering, aggravated identity theft, possession of stolen mail, access device fraud — illegally using someone else’s credit card or account information — and being a convicted felon caught with a gun.

Bailey faces charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, money laundering conspiracy, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

Sutton’s record: Sutton has prior felony convictions for theft, forgery, and identity fraud.

The path forward: Today’s arraignment is just the first step in what is likely to be a lengthy federal court process. If convicted, charges like bank fraud and money laundering carry significant federal prison time.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.