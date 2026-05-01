Four people, including two Atlanta-area mail carriers and an Alpharetta bank manager, face federal charges after allegedly stealing mail and trying to cash a $4.9 million U.S. Treasury check, according to a federal indictment.
What’s happening: A federal grand jury indicted the four on March 24. All four were scheduled to appear in federal court in Atlanta today.
The scheme: According to the indictment, the scheme ran from about March 2020 through September 2025. Two former U.S. Postal Service mail carriers — 57-year-old Shanda Goode, who worked out of the Ralph McGill Post Office in Atlanta, and 42-year-old Carnisha Hamilton, who worked out of the Marietta Main Post Office — allegedly stole checks, credit cards, gift cards, and other items from the mail and sold them to 46-year-old Francina Juantez Sutton of Smyrna and others. In December 2023, Hamilton allegedly stole 36 pieces of mail containing checks and credit cards during a single delivery run. Sutton allegedly used the stolen credit cards and cashed the stolen checks for her own benefit.
The $4.9 million check: Sutton also allegedly worked with 58-year-old Tonya Bailey, a former assistant manager at a bank in Alpharetta, to deposit a $4.9 million U.S. Treasury check stolen from the mail. In February 2023, Sutton walked into Bailey’s bank branch wearing a dark-colored mask and, with Bailey’s help, opened an account under a fake business name that closely resembled the name on the stolen check. They deposited the $4.9 million check into that account. Two weeks later, Sutton came back wearing a surgical mask, pulled out two cashier’s checks for $150,000 each, and — again with Bailey’s help — opened two more accounts using stolen personal information belonging to other people. They deposited $300,000 into those accounts.
The money: The U.S. Secret Service seized more than $4.7 million from the fraudulently opened accounts. Federal prosecutors are asking the court to permanently keep that money as part of the criminal case.
The charges:
- Goode and Hamilton each face charges of conspiracy and theft of mail by a postal employee.
- Sutton faces those same charges, plus bank fraud, money laundering, aggravated identity theft, possession of stolen mail, access device fraud — illegally using someone else’s credit card or account information — and being a convicted felon caught with a gun.
- Bailey faces charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, money laundering conspiracy, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.
Sutton’s record: Sutton has prior felony convictions for theft, forgery, and identity fraud.
The path forward: Today’s arraignment is just the first step in what is likely to be a lengthy federal court process. If convicted, charges like bank fraud and money laundering carry significant federal prison time.
⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.