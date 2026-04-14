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The former top operations official at Atlanta’s High Museum of Art was formally charged in federal court Tuesday with stealing more than $600,000 from the museum.

What’s Happening: 59-year-old Brady Lum served as the High Museum’s chief operating officer from January 2019 until he resigned in December 2025. On Tuesday, he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher C. Bly on a federal charge of theft from an organization that receives federal money. Prosecutors say he used his position to buy personal items with museum funds and then covered his tracks.

What’s Important: Lum allegedly purchased luxury guitars and other music equipment, personal music lessons, and woodworking tools using the museum’s corporate credit card and direct billing from vendors. Prosecutors say he hid the purchases by altering invoices, using his authority to approve his own expenses, and spreading costs across multiple budget accounts to avoid detection. In one example from November 29, 2024, he submitted an invoice showing a $9,147.87 purchase that appeared to be for museum equipment. The original invoice was for a guitar and accessories.

By the Numbers: Prosecutors say the total stolen exceeded $600,000 over the course of Lum’s tenure. The High Museum holds a collection of more than 20,000 works of art.

What the prosecutor said: “While entrusted to run the High Museum, Lum allegedly used the museum’s money as his personal slush fund and thereby betrayed one of Atlanta’s civic crown jewels,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said.

Legal status: Lum has not been convicted. A charge is not proof of guilt. He is presumed innocent unless found guilty or he admits guilt in court.