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A person was shot and killed Tuesday night in Sandy Springs, police say.

What’s Happening: Officers arrived around 8:20 p.m. at 550 Northridge Parkway and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

What’s Still Unknown: Police have not released the victim’s name, age, or gender. No suspect information has been made public, and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

If You Know Something: Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department.