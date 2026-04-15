A person was shot and killed Tuesday night in Sandy Springs, police say.
What’s Happening: Officers arrived around 8:20 p.m. at 550 Northridge Parkway and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
What’s Still Unknown: Police have not released the victim’s name, age, or gender. No suspect information has been made public, and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
If You Know Something: Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.