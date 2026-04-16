A 39-year-old Atlanta woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting at a southwest Atlanta address that left one person dead and another hospitalized.
What’s Happening: Ashley Prater was arrested April 15 and charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Aggravated assault means she is accused of causing serious bodily harm. She is being held at the Fulton County Jail.
What’s Important: The shooting happened March 6 at around 8:18 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW. A 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 51-year-old man was taken to a hospital by ambulance. He was alert and breathing when he left the scene.
The Path Forward: Prater faces a murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault. Under Georgia law, a murder conviction can carry a life sentence. She has not been convicted of any crime and is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.