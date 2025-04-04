All Charges Dropped Against Georgia Woman Arrested After Miscarriage

District Attorney Patrick Warren announced today that all charges have been dismissed against a 24-year-old Tifton woman, Selena Chandler-Scott, who experienced a miscarriage and was later arrested after placing the fetal remains in a dumpster. The decision follows a comprehensive review of the Tifton Police Department’s investigative file, Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Medical Examiner’s report, relevant Georgia statutes and case law, and input from both legal and medical experts.

“After thorough examination of the facts and the law, my office has determined that continuing prosecution is not legally sustainable and not in the interest of justice,” said Warren. “This case is heartbreaking and emotionally difficult for everyone involved, but our decision must be grounded in law—not emotion or speculation.”

Warren addressed public concern regarding the timing of the charges, clarifying that his office advised law enforcement to wait for the full medical findings and completed witness statements before moving forward. Warren said, “While law enforcement acted in good faith and responded to a very difficult and emotional situation, it’s now clear that no criminal law was violated. As chief prosecutor, it’s my responsibility to take a step back and look at the complete picture. In this case, the medical examiner’s findings—combined with the legal standards—make clear that continued prosecution is not appropriate. This case highlights the importance of careful review and thoughtful decision-making, particularly in sensitive situations like pregnancy loss.”

Ms. Chandler-Scott was charged with concealing the death of another under O.C.G.A. § 16-10-31 and abandonment of a dead body under O.C.G.A. § 31-21-44.2. However, both statutes are inapplicable in this context. Georgia’s “concealing the death of another” statute is designed to prosecute individuals who deliberately hide the death of another person to mislead authorities about the manner of death. Georgia’s “throwing away or abandonment of a human body” makes it a felony in Georgia to knowingly discard or abandon a dead human body.

Relevant Georgia case law requires that the death of the person – in both statutes – be of another, which was ‘born and existed separate and independent of its mother’ in order for the person charged to be found guilty. In this case, the GBI Medical Examiner’s report confirmed the fetus was approximately 19-weeks old and non-viable at the time it was naturally miscarried and had not taken a breath outside the womb. The findings indicated no signs of life or independent respiration occurred, and no evidence of trauma or foul play was present. These conclusions were critical in determining that Ms. Chandler-Scott’s disposal of the naturally miscarried, non-viable fetus did not involve any criminal act as it was not legally classified as having been born alive and lived independently under Georgia law.

Ms. Chandler-Scott was interviewed by law enforcement, during which time she told investigators she did not know what else to do with the fetal remains. There is no specific Georgia statute or case law that addresses an individual’s choice to dispose of a naturally miscarried, non-viable fetus as it is generally deemed a medical condition and prosecution is not warranted. As such, there is insufficient evidence that she threw away or abandoned a dead body, nor that she was concealing another person’s death.

“This was a disturbing and tragic case,” Warren said. “I want to acknowledge the pain felt across the community. I do not condone the way the remains were handled, and I understand that her actions were distressing to many. But my duty is not to punish what feels wrong—it is to uphold the law with fairness and integrity.”

He further commended the officers and investigators involved for their professionalism and compassion. “The officers who responded to the scene and discovered Ms. Chandler-Scott and her fetus acted with professionalism in a very difficult situation. They were deeply affected by what they encountered, and I thank them for their commitment to this community.”

“While some may feel my decision excuses Ms. Chandler-Scott’s conduct, justice must be based on law—not emotion. My hope is that this dismissal allows Ms. Chandler-Scott and the Tifton community to begin a process of recovery. As with any dismissal, it is important to note that although the investigation to my knowledge is complete, if additional information or incriminating evidence becomes available that is not already in the case file, my office may review this case again for prosecution.”

He concluded by reaffirming his office’s commitment to legal integrity and public trust. “As District Attorney, I will always act with honesty, legal precision, and humanity. The law must be applied evenly and ethically—even when the outcome may challenge our emotions.”