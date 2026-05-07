A Forsyth County man is in critical condition after being shot at his home Wednesday night, and his roommate is now behind bars.

Deputies responded to a 911 call just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on Shiloh Road in south Forsyth County. When they arrived, they found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies treated him at the scene before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Suspect identified and arrested

Detectives identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jose Luis Delgado Mendoza, who lived at the home with the victim. Investigators searched through the night and into Thursday morning. Shortly before noon Thursday, they found Mendoza near Redi Road in central Forsyth County and took him into custody without a struggle — less than 24 hours after the shooting.

Mendoza is now held at the Forsyth County Jail and faces an aggravated assault charge. Investigators say additional charges could follow as the case develops.

Immigration inquiry underway

During the investigation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security notified detectives that Mendoza does not appear to be in the country legally. Federal authorities are conducting a separate inquiry into his immigration status.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (770) 781-2222.