A man faces a murder charge after an 18-year-old died from stab wounds following a fight over a shopping cart at a Chatham County Walmart last week.

What’s Happening: The Chatham County Police Department arrested 48-year-old Delano Middleton today and charged him with murder in connection with the death of an 18-year-old who was stabbed during a fight at the Highway 80 Walmart on October 23.

What’s Important: The teenager died from his injuries on Monday, October 27. Middleton was taken into custody today and will be held at the Chatham County Detention Center.

Catch Up Quick: The deadly fight started when the 18-year-old kicked a shopping cart belonging to Middleton, who was leaving the store around 5:50 PM on October 23. The disagreement turned violent, and the teenager was stabbed multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital with multiple cuts and stab wounds.

What Happens Next: Detectives filed the murder charge today after consulting with the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office. The police department says it will not comment further now that charges have been filed and the case is in the court system.

The Sources: Chatham County Police Department.