A young man lost his life after a simple shopping cart kick at a Chatham County Walmart turned deadly, leaving his family grieving and a community searching for answers.

What’s Happening: An 18-year-old died from stab wounds after kicking an older customer’s shopping cart at a Georgia Walmart Thursday evening. Police are still deciding what the charges against the 49-year-old man who stabbed him will be.

What’s Important: The teen was rushed to the hospital with multiple cuts and stab wounds but died the next morning. Detectives have interviewed the older man and witnesses but haven’t arrested anyone yet.

How It Started: The deadly fight began when the teenager kicked the shopping cart of a 49-year-old customer who was leaving the store around 5:50 PM. What should have been a minor disagreement quickly turned violent, ending with the young man bleeding in the parking lot.

What Happens Next: Chatham County detectives are working with prosecutors to decide if anyone should face criminal charges.

The Sources: Chatham County Police Department.