A devastating fire swept through Hancock Street in downtown Madison, Georgia on Sunday, July 13, 2025, severely damaging three local businesses and echoing a historic blaze that changed the town over 150 years ago.

The fire, reported around 4:16 p.m., originated at Betty Gene’s restaurant before spreading to Community Roots Market and The Sinclair coffee shop.

What began as an interior attack by firefighters quickly turned defensive as intense heat and smoke conditions worsened, made more challenging by what officials noted was one of the hottest days of 2025.

“No one was injured and for that we are forever grateful,” Community Roots Market posted in their social media announcement, which described their business as “damaged beyond repair.” The market’s message expressed deep appreciation for firefighters and first responders, thanking the community for “calls, texts, and prayers” while promising to “continue to look for the rainbows.”

The response required more than 45 firefighters and 16 fire trucks from multiple jurisdictions.

Betty Gene’s, where the fire originated, released a statement expressing gratitude to “friends, neighbors, and the Madison community at large” while thanking the Madison Fire Department for their “quick and ongoing response.”

“Madison is our home, and whatever the next chapter looks like, our priority will be creating something that continues to serve and inspire our Madison community,” The restaurant’s post said.

The Sinclair coffee shop, which confirmed its closure via facebook, echoed similar sentiments. All three restaurants are part of MAD Hospitality, which announced plans to transition their staff to other locations including Hart & Crown Tavern, The Dining Room, and Buggy Works.

All three businesses currently remain closed, their buildings structurally compromised pending further inspections. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

A Look Back

This isn’t the first time fire has transformed Madison’s downtown. On April 8, 1869, as churchgoers exited a Methodist service around 9:30 p.m., a fire broke out near Peacock’s Store and Mr. Shaw’s furniture rooms. With no fire department or equipment available, townspeople attempted to respond as the blaze consumed the downtown area in under three hours.

The 1869 fire destroyed or damaged 75 buildings, covered more than five acres, and caused an estimated $500,000 to $1 million in damage (in 1869 dollars). Gunpowder and kerosene explosions were reported, and even goods rescued and placed in streets caught fire. The courthouse was saved only through citizen efforts.

In the aftermath of that historic fire, aid arrived from Athens, Augusta, and Atlanta. The disaster prompted Madison to form a fire department and rebuild with brick – architecture that remains visible in the town today.

As the community responds to this latest disaster with fundraisers and support for displaced workers, the affected businesses are looking toward recovery.