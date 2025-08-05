In a significant shift for two of Georgia’s prominent Southern Baptist congregations, First Baptist Woodstock will officially absorb Roswell Street Baptist in Marietta, creating what leaders describe as “one church in two locations.”

The merger, approved by Roswell Street’s congregation with an 87.5% vote, marks a new chapter for both historic churches and expands Woodstock First Baptist’s reach into Cobb County.

A Tale of Two Churches

Roswell Street Baptist, once among metro Atlanta’s largest churches with nearly 9,500 members in its heyday, has struggled with declining attendance and giving in recent years. Founded in 1943, the church grew substantially under longtime pastor Nelson Price but has faced challenges maintaining momentum.

Roswell Street Church in the 1970s, 80s, early 90s was one of the largest churches in all of metro Atlanta, but it’s fallen on hard times in recent decades,” said Pastor Jeremy Morton of First Baptist Woodstock during Sunday’s announcement to his congregation.

By contrast, First Baptist Woodstock has maintained its position as one of Georgia’s largest and most influential Southern Baptist churches. Founded in 1837, the Cherokee County megachurch seats over 7,000 and continues to see thousands in weekly attendance.

The Path Forward

The merger brings all 11 debt-free acres of Roswell Street’s Marietta property, including its facilities and assets, under Woodstock’s leadership. Pastor Christian Norman, currently on Woodstock’s senior staff, will become the location pastor at the Marietta campus.

“We’re overwhelmed by the goodness and the faithfulness of God,” Norman told the congregation. “We’re nervous. There’s a lot of work in the days ahead. But we’re also expectant because I believe that God has great things in store for the heart of Marietta.”

Morton said Norman was selected for his “character and integrity and the way he wants to walk among people as a shepherd from the Lord.”

Integration Plans

The churches will spend the next six months integrating Roswell Street members into Woodstock’s church culture, with plans for a fresh launch in spring 2025. Morton has called for 100 to 200 Woodstock members to consider making the Roswell Street location their home for worship and service.

“We need some of you to go, but not all of you to go,” Morton told his congregation.

A special meeting is scheduled for August 17 for those interested in joining the Roswell Street campus. Norman will primarily preach at the Marietta location, though Morton emphasized that pastors will rotate between both campuses.

Balancing Legacy and Future

The merger is both opportunity and challenge as leaders work to honor Roswell Street’s legacy while positioning the church for growth.

“These are precious people that have seen their church go through so much,” Morton said, noting that some members have belonged to Roswell Street since the 1940s. “We’re the ones they’ve entrusted to help seek a bright future. Oh God, help us honor their legacy but also appropriately steer them towards reaching kids and grandkids and a bright future.”

For Morton, who has been focused on “increased faith” as his theme for 2024, the merger is God’s answer to prayer.

“Two or three years ago, I was really anxious, overwhelmed,” Morton shared. “But I kept doing what I’ve been doing since I was a little boy, getting up early, reading my Bible, praying, putting all my hope in Jesus, and saying, ‘God, I can’t, but you can.'”

What’s Next

As both congregations move forward together, they’ll maintain the same mission: “helping people find and follow Christ.” The cultural distinctions and discipleship practices will be identical at both locations.

The merger comes at a time when many established churches across Georgia are reevaluating their futures amid changing religious landscapes and declining attendance trends.

For members of both congregations, the coming months will be a period of transition and integration as they work to become truly one church family with two locations.