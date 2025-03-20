Winter Strikes Again: Freezing Temperatures Return to Georgia

Mother Nature apparently didn’t get the memo that spring has officially arrived, as temperatures are set to plummet across Georgia tonight.
🌡️ What We Know: A cold front that moved through this morning is bringing unseasonably cool air to the region. North Georgia will experience a light freeze with temperatures dropping to 32 degrees or below by Friday morning. The rest of the area isn’t getting off easy either – widespread frost is expected where temperatures hover between 33 and 36 degrees. The freeze warning and frost advisory run from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.
🏠 Why It Matters: Your garden’s early bloomers are about to get a rude awakening. After lulling plants into a false sense of security with recent mild weather, this cold snap threatens to damage sensitive vegetation that’s already started its spring growth.
🌱 Take Action: Cover vulnerable plants tonight or bring potted plants indoors. This isn’t just about saving your prize roses – it’s about protecting your investment in that vegetable garden you’ve been bragging about to neighbors. Don’t forget to check on outdoor pets and ensure exposed pipes are insulated.
🤝 Remember The Golden Rule: Check on neighbors who might need help protecting their gardens or ensuring their homes stay warm enough during this brief cold spell.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.