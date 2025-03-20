Winter Strikes Again: Freezing Temperatures Return to Georgia

Mother Nature apparently didn’t get the memo that spring has officially arrived, as temperatures are set to plummet across Georgia tonight.

🌡️ What We Know: A cold front that moved through this morning is bringing unseasonably cool air to the region. North Georgia will experience a light freeze with temperatures dropping to 32 degrees or below by Friday morning. The rest of the area isn’t getting off easy either – widespread frost is expected where temperatures hover between 33 and 36 degrees. The freeze warning and frost advisory run from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.

🏠 Why It Matters: Your garden’s early bloomers are about to get a rude awakening. After lulling plants into a false sense of security with recent mild weather, this cold snap threatens to damage sensitive vegetation that’s already started its spring growth.

🌱 Take Action: Cover vulnerable plants tonight or bring potted plants indoors. This isn’t just about saving your prize roses – it’s about protecting your investment in that vegetable garden you’ve been bragging about to neighbors. Don’t forget to check on outdoor pets and ensure exposed pipes are insulated.

🤝 Remember The Golden Rule: Check on neighbors who might need help protecting their gardens or ensuring their homes stay warm enough during this brief cold spell.