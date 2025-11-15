Pack away the sweaters. Georgia’s Thanksgiving week is bringing temperatures that belong in early fall, not late November.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service says Georgia will see widespread highs in the 70s throughout the week leading up to Thanksgiving, with some spots in middle Georgia hitting 80 degrees by midweek.

What’s Important: Other than a brief cool spell Sunday night and Monday, temperatures will stay well above normal for this time of year. Overnight lows will be mild with no widespread freezing temperatures expected.

Between the Lines: The long-term forecast shows a 60-80% chance of continued warmth in the Southeast through Thanksgiving week. While the western U.S. deals with cooler weather, Georgia gets to enjoy what feels more like September than the week of turkey and football.

The Sources: National Weather Service Atlanta.