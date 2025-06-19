After weeks of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, Georgians should prepare for a dramatic shift to potentially dangerous heat starting this weekend.

🌡️ Why It Matters: The coming heat wave could pose serious health risks with heat indices expected to exceed 100 degrees across the state, requiring residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”

🌩️ By The Numbers: Georgia has experienced an unusually wet June with 112 severe thunderstorm warnings issued since the beginning of the month. Atlanta has seen rainfall on 15 of the first 19 days, while Macon has received 5.03 inches – 205% above normal for this period.

📈 Behind The Numbers: Some of you may be asking how these numbers can be over 100%. This isn’t a problem with the numbers, it just means you are bad at math. Percentages of increase over 100% mean something has more than doubled. For example, a 100% increase means something has doubled, a 200% increase means it’s three times bigger than it was at the start.

☀️ What’s Coming: The National Weather Service Atlanta forecasts “the hottest weather of the year so far” arriving early next week. Heat indices will climb steadily, reaching 100 degrees by Monday and peaking at 103 degrees on Tuesday.

🔍 Between the Lines: This abrupt weather pattern shift is caused by a high pressure system settling over the region, which will suppress thunderstorm activity while allowing temperatures to soar.

🚨 Safety Alert: With temperatures this high, residents should limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and check on vulnerable neighbors, especially the elderly and those without air conditioning.

