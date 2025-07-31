Georgians sweating through another scorching day will soon get a reprieve as a dramatic weather pattern shift brings cooler temperatures and cloudy skies this weekend.

🌡️ Why It Matters: The upcoming temperature drop of nearly 20 degrees will provide welcome relief for outdoor weekend plans and potentially lower cooling costs after days of energy-intensive heat that has strained air conditioners across the state.

🌩️ What’s Happening: Today and Friday will continue the hot and humid pattern with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s, with Friday bringing afternoon thunderstorm risks that could impact evening commutes and outdoor activities.

🌧️ The Weekend Shift: A weather phenomenon known as a “wedge” will develop along the eastern side of the Appalachians, pushing significantly cooler air into Georgia starting Saturday.

Saturday will see temperatures drop to highs between 79-84°F with scattered showers

Sunday continues the cooling trend with highs only reaching 76-81°F under cloudy skies

🔍 Between the Lines: This “wedge” pattern is a classic Southeastern weather feature where cool air gets trapped against the mountains, creating a natural air conditioning effect for Georgia residents after days of oppressive heat.

🌤️ Looking Ahead: The cooler pattern will persist into early next week before temperatures gradually climb back to the upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday, when afternoon thunderstorms return to the forecast.

The Sources: National Weather Service Atlanta.