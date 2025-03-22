What is Today’s Pollen Count in Georgia?

Tree pollen leads the charge Saturday as spring allergens make themselves known across the Peach State.

🌳 What We Know: Georgia’s total pollen count reached 72 on Saturday, placing it firmly in the moderate range. Tree pollen dominates the landscape right now, with grass and weed pollens showing lower but still detectable levels. Mold spores are also making their presence known, adding to the respiratory symphony affecting sensitive residents.

🤧 Why It Matters: For Georgians who suffer from seasonal allergies, this moderate count signals the beginning of what could be a challenging spring. Tree pollen typically peaks in Georgia between March and May, meaning we’re just getting started on this year’s allergy rollercoaster.

💊 Take Action: Allergy sufferers should consider taking medications before symptoms start, according to health experts. Keep windows closed during peak pollen hours (typically 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.), shower after spending time outdoors, and change clothes when coming inside to minimize exposure.

👥 Remember The Golden Rule: If you see someone having an allergy attack, offer tissues instead of advice. Nobody needs to hear “have you tried local honey?” while their sinuses wage war against nature.