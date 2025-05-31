If you have been waiting for a reason to finally mow the lawn or just sit outside and judge your neighbor’s landscaping, this is your week. Georgia is about to enjoy a rare stretch of dry, sunny weather—unless you live in north Georgia, where Sunday could bring some of those famous summer showers.

☀️ What We Know: The next five days are shaping up to be mostly dry, with temperatures slowly climbing to the expected levels for summer in the Peach State. Today kicked things off with clear skies and highs between 73 and 85 degrees. Sunday tries to stir up some drama with scattered storms in north Georgia, but the rest of the state will barely notice. By Monday, the sun is back in charge, and it stays that way through at least Wednesday. Highs will flirt with 91 degrees by midweek, so get ready to sweat.

🌦️ Why This Should Catch Your Attention: If you have outdoor plans, this is your green light—unless you are in north Georgia on Sunday, in which case, maybe keep an umbrella handy. For everyone else, it is the kind of weather that makes you forget how much you complained about the rain last month.

🌡️ Take Action: Hydrate, wear sunscreen, and maybe check on your neighbor who still insists on wearing flannel in June.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.

