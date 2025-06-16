Scattered thunderstorms will hit north and central Georgia today. The National Weather Service warns residents to prepare for gusty winds and frequent lightning.

⛈️ Why It Matters: The storms could bring localized flooding and dangerous lightning strikes. Residents should have a plan for severe weather and avoid outdoor activities during peak storm hours.

🌩️ What’s Happening: The storms will develop this afternoon and continue into tonight. The biggest threats include strong winds and heavy rainfall that could cause flooding in low-lying areas.

📅 The Pattern Ahead: Daily thunderstorms will continue through the week. Storm chances remain highest during afternoon and evening hours each day. While severe weather risk stays low, some stronger storms could develop.

🏠 Stay Safe: Residents should monitor weather alerts and have multiple ways to receive warnings. If you hear thunder, head indoors immediately.

