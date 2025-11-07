Georgia residents should prepare for potentially dangerous weather this weekend as storms move through the state.
What’s Happening: Showers and thunderstorms will arrive Friday night and continue through late Saturday morning. A cold front moving through the area could trigger some strong to severe storms.
What’s Important: Damaging wind gusts are the main threat from these storms. Winds could reach 40 to 60 miles per hour in the strongest storms.
When to Watch: The storms will enter far northwest Georgia late Friday and spread across the state through Saturday morning. Most of north and central Georgia faces a Level 1 threat for severe weather.
The Other Risks: While damaging winds are the primary concern, forecasters say large hail and brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The tornado risk remains low but isolated spin-up tornadoes are possible.
The Sources: National Weather Service.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.