Georgia residents should prepare for potentially dangerous weather this weekend as storms move through the state.

What’s Happening: Showers and thunderstorms will arrive Friday night and continue through late Saturday morning. A cold front moving through the area could trigger some strong to severe storms.

What’s Important: Damaging wind gusts are the main threat from these storms. Winds could reach 40 to 60 miles per hour in the strongest storms.

When to Watch: The storms will enter far northwest Georgia late Friday and spread across the state through Saturday morning. Most of north and central Georgia faces a Level 1 threat for severe weather.

The Other Risks: While damaging winds are the primary concern, forecasters say large hail and brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The tornado risk remains low but isolated spin-up tornadoes are possible.

The Sources: National Weather Service.