Storms Are Brewing in Georgia Today

Mother Nature plans to crash the party in north Georgia this afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms rolling through the region like uninvited guests.
🌩️ What We Know: Northwest Georgia faces the highest risk today, where strong or isolated severe thunderstorms could whip up gusty winds. The National Weather Service issued the alert early this morning, giving residents a heads-up before the weather turns rowdy.
🗓️ What’s Next: Don’t put away your rain gear after today. More widespread storm activity will sweep across the region Friday into Saturday. A few of these storms may flex their muscles, becoming strong to marginally severe with gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning that could light up the sky like a premature Fourth of July.
⚠️ Why It Matters: These storms arrive just as many north Georgians kick off their May plans.
🏡 Take Action: If you live in north or central Georgia, keep an eye on the sky this afternoon and have an indoor backup plan ready. Friday and Saturday look even more unsettled.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.