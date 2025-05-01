Storms Are Brewing in Georgia Today

Share

Mother Nature plans to crash the party in north Georgia this afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms rolling through the region like uninvited guests.

🌩️ What We Know: Northwest Georgia faces the highest risk today, where strong or isolated severe thunderstorms could whip up gusty winds. The National Weather Service issued the alert early this morning, giving residents a heads-up before the weather turns rowdy.

🗓️ What’s Next: Don’t put away your rain gear after today. More widespread storm activity will sweep across the region Friday into Saturday. A few of these storms may flex their muscles, becoming strong to marginally severe with gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning that could light up the sky like a premature Fourth of July.

⚠️ Why It Matters: These storms arrive just as many north Georgians kick off their May plans.

🏡 Take Action: If you live in north or central Georgia, keep an eye on the sky this afternoon and have an indoor backup plan ready. Friday and Saturday look even more unsettled.