Storms Ahead For Georgia on Sunday

Mother Nature clearly wants the last word on your weekend plans.

🌩️ What We Know: Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Peachtree City warn that storms could sweep across Georgia tomorrow afternoon, bringing the possibility of hail and winds strong enough to rearrange your lawn furniture. While the main severe weather bulls-eye targets areas from western Tennessee to northeastern Texas, Georgia sits close enough to the action that residents shouldn’t get too comfortable.

🔮 What’s Next: Meteorologists will track this system as it progresses eastward, potentially adjusting Georgia’s risk level as new data comes in. The weather service recommends checking weather.gov for your local forecast, as conditions can change faster than Georgia politics.

🤝 Remember The Golden Rule: Check on elderly neighbors or those without reliable phone service before storms arrive. A simple heads-up could prevent someone from being caught unprepared when skies turn threatening.