Severe Storms Threaten West Georgia Thursday Afternoon Through Late Night

Residents across Georgia need to prepare for dangerous weather as severe storms roll through the region Thursday afternoon and evening.

🌩️ What We Know: Strong to severe thunderstorms will hit the area from 2 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office warns these storms will bring damaging winds exceeding 60 mph, large hail, frequent lightning and heavy downpours. The storms may arrive in multiple waves, giving little relief between systems.

🔢 By The Numbers: Wind gusts will top 60 mph and hail could range from quarter-sized to just under golf ball-sized. The threat window spans 12 hours, with the highest risk coming during afternoon and evening hours.

⚠️ In Context: This marks yet another severe weather threat during Georgia’s active spring storm season. The National Weather Service placed West Georgia under a “slight risk” category, which ranks as a 2 on their 5-point scale. Areas further west face even higher threats.

🔮 What’s Next: Weather officials express high confidence that at least a few strong storms will develop. The intensity depends on how atmospheric conditions develop ahead of the approaching front. Emergency management agencies will monitor conditions throughout the day.

🛡️ Take Action: Keep phones charged and weather alerts activated. Identify the safest location in your home – typically an interior room without windows on the lowest floor. Secure outdoor furniture and objects that could become projectiles in high winds. Have flashlights ready in case of power outages.