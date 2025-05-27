Scattered thunderstorms could turn severe across north and central Georgia today, with dangerous conditions expected to continue through the end of the week.
🌩️ Why It Matters: These storms threaten to bring damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall to communities across the region, potentially causing property damage and dangerous driving conditions for residents.
⚠️ Weather Timeline: The National Weather Service warns that today’s storms will continue overnight and similar conditions will persist through Friday. Strong to severe thunderstorms could produce:
- Gusty to damaging winds
- Small hail
- Locally heavy rainfall
- Frequent lightning
🌦️ Looking Ahead: The stormy pattern is expected to continue for several days, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms predicted Wednesday through Friday across much of the region.
