Scattered thunderstorms could turn severe across north and central Georgia today, with dangerous conditions expected to continue through the end of the week.

🌩️ Why It Matters: These storms threaten to bring damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall to communities across the region, potentially causing property damage and dangerous driving conditions for residents.

⚠️ Weather Timeline: The National Weather Service warns that today’s storms will continue overnight and similar conditions will persist through Friday. Strong to severe thunderstorms could produce:

Gusty to damaging winds

Small hail

Locally heavy rainfall

Frequent lightning

🌦️ Looking Ahead: The stormy pattern is expected to continue for several days, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms predicted Wednesday through Friday across much of the region.

