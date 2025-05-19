A group of thunderstorms will sweep across north Georgia today, bringing potential severe weather during the afternoon hours.

🌩️ What We Know: The National Weather Service warns that storms could turn severe between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. as they move southeast across the region. The weather system carries a Level 2 threat on the severe weather scale, indicating moderate risk.

🌪️ By The Numbers: The storm system brings multiple hazards:

Hail up to 1 inch (quarter-sized)

Damaging wind gusts reaching 60 mph

Possible tornado formation

🗺️ In Context: The yellow-shaded area on the weather map shows where the Level 2 threat exists, primarily affecting north Georgia communities including Gainesville, Dalton, and areas near Athens. Atlanta sits just outside the highest risk zone but could still experience strong storms.

⚠️ What’s Next: Residents should monitor weather updates throughout the day as the storm system develops. The National Weather Service Atlanta office will provide ongoing updates through their social media channels and website.

🔔 Take Action: Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts today, especially if you’ll be outdoors between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Consider postponing outdoor activities during the peak threat window and ensure you have a safe place to shelter if warnings are issued.

Author Profile B.T. Clark B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

