Georgia’s stormy weather is not letting up. Georgians should prepare for dangerous weather conditions this afternoon and evening as a front moves through the state, bringing strong to severe thunderstorms.

⚡ Why It Matters: These storms could damage property, down trees, and cause power outages with wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph. Flash flooding threatens areas north of I-20, creating potentially hazardous travel conditions during evening commutes.

🌩️ What’s Happening: A weather front pushing southward across Georgia will trigger scattered to numerous thunderstorms starting this afternoon, with the highest risk between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

🚨 Primary Threats:

Damaging wind gusts (40-60 mph)

Frequent lightning with all storms

Heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, especially in North Georgia

Isolated instances of hail possible

🔍 Between the Lines: The National Weather Service has designated this as a Level 1 threat, indicating the lowest severe weather risk category. However, even Level 1 storms can cause significant damage and dangerous conditions.

📅 Looking Ahead: Central Georgia will face another round of scattered to numerous storms on Wednesday afternoon. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms remain possible for portions of Central Georgia through Monday.

