Georgia’s stormy weather is not letting up. Georgians should prepare for dangerous weather conditions this afternoon and evening as a front moves through the state, bringing strong to severe thunderstorms.
⚡ Why It Matters: These storms could damage property, down trees, and cause power outages with wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph. Flash flooding threatens areas north of I-20, creating potentially hazardous travel conditions during evening commutes.
🌩️ What’s Happening: A weather front pushing southward across Georgia will trigger scattered to numerous thunderstorms starting this afternoon, with the highest risk between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.
🚨 Primary Threats:
- Damaging wind gusts (40-60 mph)
- Frequent lightning with all storms
- Heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, especially in North Georgia
- Isolated instances of hail possible
🔍 Between the Lines: The National Weather Service has designated this as a Level 1 threat, indicating the lowest severe weather risk category. However, even Level 1 storms can cause significant damage and dangerous conditions.
📅 Looking Ahead: Central Georgia will face another round of scattered to numerous storms on Wednesday afternoon. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms remain possible for portions of Central Georgia through Monday.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.