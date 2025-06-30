Georgians should prepare for potentially dangerous thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as forecasters warn of strong wind gusts, small hail, and heavy rainfall across the state.

🌩️ Why It Matters: These storms could disrupt evening commutes, damage property, and cause localized flooding in some areas. Having a weather plan ready today could help keep you and your family safe.

⚠️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for all of north and central Georgia, with scattered to numerous thunderstorms expected today.

🔮 Looking Ahead: The stormy pattern will continue through Wednesday with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. North Georgia should see drier conditions by Thursday, while Central Georgia will still face storm chances.

🌦️ Be Prepared: Keep your phone charged, stay updated on weather alerts, and consider adjusting outdoor plans for the early part of the week. The strongest storms could produce dangerous wind gusts that could down trees and power lines.

