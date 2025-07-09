Thunderstorms with damaging winds could hit parts of eastern Georgia on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The storms pose the biggest threat between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

⛈️ Why It Matters: These storms could knock down trees and power lines in your area. If you live in eastern Georgia, you need to prepare for possible power outages and avoid being outside during the worst weather.

🌪️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service has issued a Level 1 severe weather risk for eastern Georgia. While the Carolinas face the highest danger, storm systems don’t follow state lines perfectly.

⚡ The Timing: The afternoon and evening hours bring the greatest risk. Storms are expected to develop as temperatures heat up during the day. The threat should fade after 10 p.m. as storms weaken.

🌦️ What To Expect: Most storms will bring heavy rain and lightning. Some could produce wind gusts between 40 and 60 miles per hour. Small hail is also possible, though large hail is unlikely.

🏠 Stay Safe: Charge your devices now in case you lose power. Bring in outdoor furniture that could blow around. If you hear thunder, go inside immediately. Never try to drive through flooded roads.

