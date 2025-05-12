Severe Storms Could Hit Georgia Today, Bringing Tornado Risk

Georgians should prepare for potentially severe weather today as thunderstorms threaten parts of north and central Georgia.
🌩️ Why It Matters: These storms could disrupt travel, damage property, and create dangerous conditions for residents across dozens of counties throughout the day and evening.
🌪️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service warns that damaging wind gusts pose the main threat, but brief tornadoes and hail remain possible in stronger storm cells.
The severe weather threat spans a massive area including metro Atlanta, Macon, Columbus and numerous rural communities.
💧 Between the Lines: Flooding concerns continue today after recent rainfall has saturated the ground in many areas, making flash flooding more likely with any heavy downpours.
🔮 Looking Ahead: More storms will develop Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, with additional thunderstorm activity possible this weekend, suggesting an active weather pattern will persist across Georgia.
