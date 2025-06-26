A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Cherokee, Forsyth, Lumpkin, Dawson, and Pickens counties until 4:15 p.m. today, with dangerous wind gusts threatening homes and property.
🚨 Why It Matters: These powerful storms could damage your home, knock out power, and create dangerous driving conditions. Residents in the affected areas need to take immediate shelter to stay safe.
🌪️ Storm Details: The National Weather Service in Peachtree City spotted a severe thunderstorm over Dawsonville at 3:44 p.m. moving southwest at 25 mph with wind gusts up to 60 mph. The storm is expected to cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees throughout the region.
🏘️ Areas Affected: The storm will impact several communities including Canton, Dawsonville, Ball Ground, Nelson, Free Home, Buffington, Coal Mountain, and many others across the five-county warning area.
🛡️ Safety Actions: Weather officials urge residents to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of their building immediately. After the storm passes, report any wind damage, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service at 1-866-763-4466.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.