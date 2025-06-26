A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Cherokee, Forsyth, Lumpkin, Dawson, and Pickens counties until 4:15 p.m. today, with dangerous wind gusts threatening homes and property.

🚨 Why It Matters: These powerful storms could damage your home, knock out power, and create dangerous driving conditions. Residents in the affected areas need to take immediate shelter to stay safe.

🌪️ Storm Details: The National Weather Service in Peachtree City spotted a severe thunderstorm over Dawsonville at 3:44 p.m. moving southwest at 25 mph with wind gusts up to 60 mph. The storm is expected to cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees throughout the region.

🏘️ Areas Affected: The storm will impact several communities including Canton, Dawsonville, Ball Ground, Nelson, Free Home, Buffington, Coal Mountain, and many others across the five-county warning area.

🛡️ Safety Actions: Weather officials urge residents to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of their building immediately. After the storm passes, report any wind damage, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service at 1-866-763-4466.