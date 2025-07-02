Scattered thunderstorms will hit Georgia again Wednesday afternoon, with isolated storms continuing through the weekend as temperatures climb into the mid-90s.

🌩️ Why It Matters: These storms could disrupt outdoor plans and create hazardous driving conditions for residents across dozens of counties. The gradually warming temperatures also signal potential heat concerns as the week progresses.

🌡️ The Heat Factor: Temperatures will steadily rise from highs of 84-90°F on Wednesday to 88-95°F by Friday, making this Fourth of July weekend particularly uncomfortable for outdoor activities.

🗺️ Where To Expect Storms: While Wednesday brings scattered storms across East and Central Georgia, the storm activity will focus primarily on Central Georgia from Thursday through Monday, becoming more isolated.

⚠️ Plan Ahead: Northeast Georgia mountain residents can expect temperatures 5-7 degrees cooler than the forecasted highs and lows for the rest of the region.

🔮 Looking Forward: The pattern suggests a typical early July weather pattern with afternoon heat-driven thunderstorms and warm, muggy nights with lows remaining in the mid-60s to low 70s.