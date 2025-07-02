Scattered thunderstorms will hit Georgia again Wednesday afternoon, with isolated storms continuing through the weekend as temperatures climb into the mid-90s.
🌩️ Why It Matters: These storms could disrupt outdoor plans and create hazardous driving conditions for residents across dozens of counties. The gradually warming temperatures also signal potential heat concerns as the week progresses.
🌡️ The Heat Factor: Temperatures will steadily rise from highs of 84-90°F on Wednesday to 88-95°F by Friday, making this Fourth of July weekend particularly uncomfortable for outdoor activities.
🗺️ Where To Expect Storms: While Wednesday brings scattered storms across East and Central Georgia, the storm activity will focus primarily on Central Georgia from Thursday through Monday, becoming more isolated.
⚠️ Plan Ahead: Northeast Georgia mountain residents can expect temperatures 5-7 degrees cooler than the forecasted highs and lows for the rest of the region.
🔮 Looking Forward: The pattern suggests a typical early July weather pattern with afternoon heat-driven thunderstorms and warm, muggy nights with lows remaining in the mid-60s to low 70s.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.