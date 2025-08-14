And just like that, Georgia’s cooler weather was over, giving way to extreme heat.

Savannah is bracing for a dangerous heat day Thursday, with the National Weather Service warning heat index values could push between 106 and 111. City facilities, pools and splash pads will be open to give residents relief.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”

🌡️ Why It Matters: Heat like this is risky. Prolonged exposure can lead to heat illness fast, especially for kids, seniors, outdoor workers and neighbors without reliable air conditioning.

📍 What’s Happening: The National Weather Service has a heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. According to the City of Savannah, multiple community centers will operate as cooling sites, city pools will run daytime swim sessions, and splash pads across town will stay open into the evening.

🚪 Where To Cool Down: The city says these community centers will serve as cooling centers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday:

Moses Jackson Center, 1410 Richards St.

Windsor Forest Regional Center, 414 Briarcliff Circle

W.W. Law Regional Center, 900 E. Bolton St.

Tompkins Regional Center, 2333 Ogeechee Road

John S. Delaware Regional Center, 1815 Lincoln St.

🏊 Pools And Splash Pads: City pools at Daffin Park, W.W. Law and Tompkins will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Splash pads at Hudson Hill, Hull Park, Crusader Community Center, Forrest Hills, Avondale Park, Victory Heights Park, Savannah Gardens, Forsyth Park, Tatemville Community Center and Montgomery Cross Road will run 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., per the city.

🧊 Help For Unhoused Neighbors: Homeless service partners will offer daytime cooling and support:

Union Mission, 120 Fahm St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come As You Are, 1901 Pennsylvania Ave., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army, 3100 Montgomery St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless outreach team is available 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 912-784-1794, according to the city.

🧴 Staying Safe Outside: The National Weather Service and the city advise drinking cool water every 20 minutes—even if you’re not thirsty—wearing light, loose clothing, and shifting strenuous work to early morning or evening. Take regular breaks in air conditioning or shade. And never leave kids or pets in cars, period.

🐴 Carriage Tours In The Heat: The city says it is actively enforcing its equine heat safety rules. When the heat index exceeds 110—or the temperature reaches 95—horse-drawn carriages are not allowed to operate on city streets. The Office of Special Events, Film, and Tourism is notifying tour companies and enforcing the pause.

🧭 Catch Up: Savannah has leaned on community centers and partners during extreme heat spells in recent summers, using pools and splash pads as wide-access relief as advisories spike, according to city notices.

📝 The Sources: City of Savannah, National Weather Service.

